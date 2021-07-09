Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo visits St. Louis for coffee talk, partnership

By Ian Froeb
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has launched his own line of coffee, and he is partnering with a St. Louis roaster on the rollout of Mutombo Coffee. Mutombo will visit Northwest Coffee Roasting Co. at 4251 Laclede Avenue in the Central West End from 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday (July 12). The basketball hall of famer will join Northwest owner Jason Wilson for a public conversation about the coffee industry in Mutombo’s native Democratic Republic of Congo and in Africa in general. Mutombo will greet and sign autographs for fans.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dikembe Mutombo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roasting#St Louis#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Sports
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chingy, St. Louis hip-hop artist

The “Right Thurr” rapper performed at the venue for Super Jam in 2008 and 2010. “I remember having a show in Florida, and I also had Super Jam booked, and at the last minute I didn’t think we could find a flight to St. Louis, so we had to take a private jet and fly into St. Louis for Super Jam. Right when we got there, I ran into City Spud from St. Lunatics. He’d just got out (of prison in 2008). Before he got locked up, we were working on music. This was my first time seeing him after his release."
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ballet master raises the barre for young dancers at St. Louis Boys & Girls Clubs

A lulling piano melody filled the air as 10 tiny ballerinas took their places in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis auditorium. Outfitted in leotards and ballet shoes, the young girls assembled Tuesday for a free beginner master class, led by Clinton Luckett, a ballet master and associate artistic director for the American Ballet Theatre, which is based in New York City.
Saint Louis, MOmixonline.com

The Factory Gets To Work in St. Louis

Chesterfield, MO (July 16, 2021)—Tonight, a new venue outside St. Louis, The Factory, opens its doors for the first time with a sold-out Deadmaus show—and while there are other new facilities opening post-pandemic that can welcome up to 3,000 guests at a time, The Factory is unique because it’s the Midwest’s first newly built venue in more than 40 years.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Taste of St. Louis

Ballpark Village to host the 16th Annual Taste of St. Louis. St. Louis, MO: After a year off due to the global pandemic, Taste of St. Louis is excited to announce its return and the location of the highly anticipated food event! The FREE event will feature twenty-five of St. Louis’ most diverse, brick-and-mortar restaurants. The host of the event will be the beautiful, newly built Ballpark Village venue.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

When July 16-25 • Where Registration required for access • How much $14 per film, $12 for Cinema St. Louis members; $60 for five-film pass, $50 for members; $135 for all-access pass, $105 for members • More info cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase. Pamela Hupp facing new murder charge, and potential death penalty, in...
TV & VideosSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Beast's David Sandusky waffles in 'BBQ Brawl,' week 5

This article includes spoilers for the July 12 episode of Food Network's “BBQ Brawl.” Don’t read any further if you don’t want the episode’s outcome revealed. Cauliflower. Gooey butter cake. This week, mac and cheese. The list of foods that have threatened to derail David Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ Co., et al., as he tries to win Food Network's “BBQ Brawl” is an odd one. At least mac and cheese is barbecue-adjacent.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Tyrone Wallace

Korean Corner Must Visit in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – As the hallyu wave influences people across the globe, you might want to taste the good meals for your tummies. If you are craving for Korean food, worries no more! Because you can find the best four Korean restaurants right in the corner of St. Louis. Here are the guides for Korean restaurants you might want to visit.
NBASt. Louis American

Mutombo grinding out success in international coffee market

Throughout his Hall of Fame 18-year NBA career, Dikembe Mutombo had a passion for blocking shots. He rejected 3,289 of them and built his game on taking points from the opposition. Since his retirement in 2009, Mutombo has been about giving instead of taking away. He was one of the...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis product Bradley Beal to miss Tokyo Games

Bradley Beal will miss the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols due to COVID precautions, the U.S. men's team announced Thursday. The Americans said they will replace the 2011 Chaminade graduate on its roster at a later date. The Americans also announced Thursday that forward Jerami Grant...
New Orleans, LAWDSU

Mutombo Coffee's global impact and NOLA connections

NEW ORLEANS — The port of New Orleans is the largest importer of coffee in the United States. Full of international flavor, there's no shortage of options, but one growing brand is also making a big difference globally. "He's a big guy and he's a big guy," Bob Arceneaux, the...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Kyle Smith

3 Must-Visit Book Stores In St. Louis

There is nothing quite like stepping into a book store. Being surrounded by countless stories. The smell of the books. The slower pace of sitting down and getting lost in a great book. Thankfully, there are some fantastic indie bookstores right here in St. Louis. Here are three of my favorites.
Saint Louis, MOinsideradio.com

St. Louis To Get Two New Conservative Talk Outlets.

There’s a pair of new options for fans of conservative talk radio in the St. Louis market with the forthcoming launch of “NewsTalkSTL,” on the Bellefontaine-licensed translator K270BW at 101.9, and “Real Talk 93.3” KRTK. The new entrants to the market hope to wrestle listeners from Audacy spoken word combo news/talk powerhouse KMOX (1120) and “97.1 Real Talk” KFTK.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Kyle Smith

Visit Faust Park For A Fun Adventure In St. Louis

Faust ParkRon (Creative Commons/Flickr) Looking for something fun to do? Then you've got to consider going to Faust Park which is located right in Chesterfield. Faust Park is one of St. Louis County’s most unique parks. There are several different foundations and organizations work together to create and maintain the uniqueness of Faust Park. The park was originally created in 1968 through the generosity of Leicester & Mary Plant Faust. The couple donated the property, which today contains nearly 200 acres. It was the Faust's intention to forever preserve the original estate of Missouri’s second governor, Frederick Bates.
NBAPosted by
97.5 WTBD

Vegan NBA Player Javale McGee Challenges Fans to Snack for Charity

Denver Nuggets star Javale McGee and his organization JUGLIFE will partner with plant-based food brand Outstanding Foods to donate water to children in need and promote the value of health and wellness regarding diet. The #HellaHotChallenge will ask people to donate to JUGLIFE to help the organization’s mission and outreach, and Outstanding Foods pledge to match the first $10,000 dollars. McGee kickstarted the challenge by nominating Diplo, Swae Lee, and Becky G while eating the “Hella Hot” Outstanding Puffs, challenging the other stars to try to snack on the spicy vegan puffs without breaking their poker face.

Comments / 0

Community Policy