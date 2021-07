"Species challenge" adds a lot of fun to each trip, and makes every hookup exciting - even for the small fish. Only fish caught on a hook count (not in the castnet). This is also a great way to introduce kids to fishing, and teach them about the amazing variety of sea life we have here in Florida. It also takes the emphasis away from "Can you eat that?" And we count the total for the whole "team." On the way home, the kids have to name every species we caught, to confirm the day's count. ("Don't forget my lizardfish...")