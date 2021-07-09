SEPTA set to assume operations of the Krapf's Transit Route A bus route
SEPTA set to assume operations of the Krapf's Transit Route A bus route, effective Sunday, August 1, 2021. SEPTA reports that it will be assuming operations of the Krapf's Transit Route A bus route, effective Sunday, August 1, 2021. The service will be rebranded as SEPTA Bus Route 135. It will continue to serve points between Coatesville, Thorndale, Downingtown, Exton and West Chester, primarily on Lincoln Highway/Lancaster Avenue and Pottstown Pike . Actions to facilitate this transition were approved by the SEPTA Board on June 24, 2021.west-chester.com
Comments / 0