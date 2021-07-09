CrowdStrike Bags 2 Price Target Raise Amid Cybersecurity Breach Concerns

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.88.