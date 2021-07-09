Cancel
CrowdStrike Bags 2 Price Target Raise Amid Cybersecurity Breach Concerns

By Anusuya Lahiri
Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens reiterated an Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: CRWD) and raised the price target to $280 from $250. The new price target implies a 6.3% upside at current levels. Owens' research note stated that channel checks and survey results going into Q2 earnings indicate...

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Cisco Systems's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $53.79. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Crowdstrike Is Building a Sticky Cybersecurity Ecosystem

Many software companies depend on a land-and-expand model to grow their business. The idea is you "land" with one product or a small set of users and "expand" the software to other users and/or other software modules. As customers get more benefit from the software, it becomes harder for them to leave. This strategy is playing out extremely well for cloud cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). On a Motley Fool Live episode recorded on June 16, Fool.com contributor Brian Stoffel discusses the company's most recent quarter and explains the must-see chart for investors.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

'Every Address Metric For Bitcoin Looks Awful,' Says Crypto Fund Manager

What Happened: Charles Edwards, the founder of Capriole Investments – a fund that takes long or short positions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) based on autonomous algorithms – isn’t convinced that the digital asset’s address metrics are entirely bullish. “I keep seeing posts on bullish Bitcoin address growth, but every address...
StocksBenzinga

Mizuho Raises Price Target On Atlassian, Maintains Buy Rating

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the firm's price target on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) to $310 from $285, implying a 19.5% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating. The economic recovery and recent software channel checks appeared very healthy overall, Moskowitz noted. Companies that enable digitization are still leading the...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Canaccord raises target price on System1

Canaccord stated that while there were no "major surprises" in System1's full-year results, on an adjusted basis they were ahead of its expectations - with revenue 1% ahead at £22.8m and adjusted pre-tax profits of £3.1m being 4% ahead. The Canadian bank said it values System1 based on prospective 12-month...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA looks to breach $1.2, $1.15 targeted next?

ADA retested $1.3 resistance overnight. Cardano started pushing lower today. Cardano price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as the market currently looks to breach the previous low. Therefore, we can expect further downside to the $1.15 support next. The overall market trades in the red over the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Itau Unibanco Holding's Unusual Options Activity

Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $5.88 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walmart

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shares experienced unusual options activity on Tuesday. The stock price moved up to $141.0 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were...
StocksBenzinga

Wolfe Research Raises Twilio Price Target, Reiterates Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin raised Twilio Inc's (NYSE: TWLO) price target to $480 from $440, implying a 20.9% upside, reiterating an Outperform rating ahead of the Q2 results. Zukin's conversations with ecosystems partners suggest continued strength at Twilio. The messaging and voice continue to serve as the company's key...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $280.00

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.88.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Microsoft Acquires Cybersecurity Company RiskIQ Amid Growing Cybersecurity Threats

Tech giant Microsoft on Monday confirmed that it will acquire cybersecurity company RiskIQ in a move that expands Microsoft's growing security business. Bloomberg News on Sunday had reported Microsoft would acquire the San Francisco-based company for more than $500 million in cash. The move comes after Microsoft acquired security startup...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $302.00

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.88.

