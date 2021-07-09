What Happened Inside Max Kaiser ’s “F**k Elon” Party?
The infamous Max Keiser is in it for the long haul. Love it or hate him, the man puts in the work. Arguably the original bitcoiner in mainstream media, the North American broadcaster with a show in RT is still raising hell wherever he goes. And this time, he’s got Elon Musk in his sights. Was the party Keiser hosted a celebration of all things Bitcoin or a hate parade against the SpaceX mastermind? Read on to find out.bitcoinist.com
Comments / 0