What Happened Inside Max Kaiser ’s “F**k Elon” Party?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Whether you love him or hate him, there's no denying that Elon Musk is one of today's hottest characters, and millions of people would do anything to work at his companies. But if you want to start working at Tesla or SpaceX, in addition to meeting the position's requirements, you will have to answer the strange question that he asks the candidates in the interview.