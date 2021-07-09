Cancel
World

Johannesburg’s Mayor Makhubo dies after contracting coronavirus

By S'thembile Cele, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor of Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub and largest city, has died after contracting the coronavirus. Geoff Makhubo took office in December 2019 after the ruling party wrested control of the city from an opposition coalition. He was hospitalized after becoming infected with COVID-19 and he succumbed to the disease on Friday, the city said in a statement. Eunice Mgcina was named the acting mayor.

Geoff Makhubo
#Mayor Of Johannesburg
South Africa
Coronavirus
