Biosynthesis pathway of a new DNA nucleobase elucidated

By Pasteur Institute
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDNA is composed of nucleobases represented by the letters A, T, G and C. They form the basis of the genetic code and are present in all living beings. But in a bacteriophage, another base, represented by the letter Z, exists. This exception, the only one observed to date, has long remained a mystery. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and the CNRS, in collaboration with the CEA, have now elucidated the biosynthesis pathway of this base. This work has been published in the April 30th, 2021 issue of Science.

#Dna Strands#Genetic Material#Dna Analysis#Cnrs#Cea#Purz#Pura#The Institut Pasteur#Crystallography Platform
