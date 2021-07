Couch to 5K is one of the best weight loss apps for beginners. The basic premise of the app is to get from sitting on your couch to being ready to run a 5K marathon. It does this in steps that take about nine weeks to complete. However, if you require more time, the app is set up for that as well. It also includes zero to 10K, five to 10K, half marathon, and other programs depending on what level of fitness you want to achieve. The resulting exercise will no doubt shed tons of weight over time. It’ll also make you healthier. It’s free to download if you want to give it a shot.