Keurig Dr Pepper Elevates In-House Lawyer to Legal Chief Role
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is shaking up its legal department with the promotion of one of the beverage giant’s in-house lawyers to the chief legal officer role. Anthony Shoemaker is slated to shed his assistant general counsel title and step up to the legal chief position in late September. He will succeed Jim Baldwin, who is retiring after more than 24 years with the company, which has headquarters in Burlington, Massachusetts, and Frisco, Texas.www.law.com
