Keurig Dr Pepper Elevates In-House Lawyer to Legal Chief Role

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) has increased 11.5% in the last six months and currently trades a little over $35 per share. This recent rally was driven by successful rollout of the vaccination program, lifting of lockdowns and stimulus measures, which have enthused markets due to expectations of a pick-up in volume sold, as supply constraints ease. Keurig Dr Pepper derives 44% of its revenue from bottled beverages (ending up in grocery and convenience stores) and 38% of sales from Keurig brewing systems and K-Cups, benefiting directly from the sudden surge in at-home consumption, with manageable exposure to decreased concentrate sales. KDP continues to have an edge over rivals Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, as its coffee segment (38% revenue share) continues to see growth with people moving away from carbonated drinks and replacing the same with beverages like coffee. This growth is set to continue as working at home by millions of people is benefiting the company’s direct and licensed K-Cup coffee sales.