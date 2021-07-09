Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, MA

Keurig Dr Pepper Elevates In-House Lawyer to Legal Chief Role

By Phillip Bantz
Law.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. is shaking up its legal department with the promotion of one of the beverage giant’s in-house lawyers to the chief legal officer role. Anthony Shoemaker is slated to shed his assistant general counsel title and step up to the legal chief position in late September. He will succeed Jim Baldwin, who is retiring after more than 24 years with the company, which has headquarters in Burlington, Massachusetts, and Frisco, Texas.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Burlington, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
City
Burlington, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Hires Ex-AstraZeneca Lawyer as Legal Head

Clinical-stage biotech company Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has named former AstraZeneca Plc lawyer Jim Kastenmayer as its new general counsel. Kastenmayer joins Austin, Texas-based Aeglea after a year as general counsel of Viela Bio in Maryland, which was acquired in March by Horizon Therapeutics Plc. Before that, he was global legal director for Covid-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca, where he worked for over seven years.
BusinessLaw.com

Uber’s Governance Guru Departs for Legal Chief Role at Global Fintech Firm

Uber Technologies Inc. in-house leader Keir Gumbs, a former Big Law partner and Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer, is joining Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. as the fintech firm’s chief legal officer. Gumbs will begin his new job at Lake Success, New York-based Broadridge on July 27, after having most recently...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Ford Taps Latham Lawyer Croley for Third Legal Chief in Year (1)

Steven Croley will join Ford on July 12 from Latham & Watkins. Ford Motor Co. has named Latham & Watkins partner and former Obama administration lawyer Steven Croley as its new chief policy officer and general counsel beginning on July 12. Croley succeeds John Mellen, a 40-year Ford veteran who...
Businessfinextra.com

Broadridge names Keir Gumbs chief legal officer

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Keir Gumbs has been appointed Chief Legal Officer, effective July 27, 2021. Gumbs will succeed Adam Amsterdam, who will be retiring after nearly 30 years of leading Broadridge’s Legal function. As part of a long-planned transition, Amsterdam will step into a Senior Advisor role.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

NMG Names Hannah Kim Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer

Hannah Kim will join the Dallas-based Neiman Marcus Group on July 26 as chief legal officer, corporate secretary, chief compliance officer and a member of the executive team. “Hannah has proven herself a trusted and valued legal partner, helping to establish innovative solutions for consumer-focused companies. She brings extensive corporate law experience from leading brands and will help us accelerate our journey,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, chief executive officer of NMG.
EconomyForbes

Where Is Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Headed?

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) has increased 11.5% in the last six months and currently trades a little over $35 per share. This recent rally was driven by successful rollout of the vaccination program, lifting of lockdowns and stimulus measures, which have enthused markets due to expectations of a pick-up in volume sold, as supply constraints ease. Keurig Dr Pepper derives 44% of its revenue from bottled beverages (ending up in grocery and convenience stores) and 38% of sales from Keurig brewing systems and K-Cups, benefiting directly from the sudden surge in at-home consumption, with manageable exposure to decreased concentrate sales. KDP continues to have an edge over rivals Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, as its coffee segment (38% revenue share) continues to see growth with people moving away from carbonated drinks and replacing the same with beverages like coffee. This growth is set to continue as working at home by millions of people is benefiting the company’s direct and licensed K-Cup coffee sales.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Keurig Dr Pepper Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Adtalem’s Former Legal Chief Chaka Patterson Joins Alston & Bird

He’ll work in San Francisco for firm’s litigation practice group. Adtalem Global Education Inc. ’s former general counsel Chaka Patterson has landed a new role as a partner with Alston & Bird. Patterson, who officially started Tuesday, joins the firm’s litigation practice group in its San Francisco office, which opened...
Jacksonville, FLLaw.com

Florida-Based Protection Equipment Maker Files for $144 Million IPO

Cadre Holdings Inc. registered with the SEC on July 12 for a $143.8 million IPO. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Kane Kessler PC partner Robert Lawrence. The underwriters, led by Raymond James & Associates Inc., Stifel Financial Corp. and Truist Securities Inc., are represented by Sullivan & Cromwell partner Robert Buckholz.
Businessspotonnewjersey.com

PSE&G names Affonsa to newly created role of chief customer officer

PSE&G has named Deborah Affonsa to the newly established role of vice president and Chief Customer Officer, the company announced this week. PSE&G officials said the new position reflects the evolving policies, lifestyles and technologies that are driving the customer experience,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. IN NEW JERSEY...
Businesskttn.com

Dr. Daniel Fick joins Hy-Vee as Chief Medical Officer

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today the addition of Dr. Daniel Fick to the Hy-Vee leadership team as its chief medical officer. In this role, Fick will help oversee all of Hy-Vee’s existing health and medical initiatives and the development of new services and offerings to improve the overall health and wellness of Hy-Vee’s customers and employees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy