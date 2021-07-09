Cancel
Education

An Unconvincing Argument for the Liberal Arts

By Timothy Burke
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN the past, I’ve been deeply drawn to a common claim made on behalf of liberal education: that it offers a superior preparation for the uncertainty and contingency of the postgraduate futures facing graduates. Countless institutional websites and college administrators reassure prospective students and their parents that liberal-arts graduates are better prepared for the uncertain world of tomorrow. Classic arguments favoring open-ended exploration over instrumental teaching, such as Abraham Flexner’s 1939 essay “The Usefulness of Useless Knowledge” (recently republished with a new introduction), remain sentimentally popular in academe. I’m still emotionally attached to these narratives, but they have so many problems that I’ve come to question their value — or at least their accuracy.

