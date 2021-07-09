An Unconvincing Argument for the Liberal Arts

My oldest is a Marine. Optional but he did mostly because "optional" was not really so. But he's mid 20s, been to war, and can make his own decision. Middle kid is a college student at a private school with a world class college of health sciences and professions - they were in class all year due to the level of commitment they have to the students. They did not take the easy way out. He is been pressured but not forced. Seeing what happened to his friend, he is not convinced. He had a housemate who tested positive with mild symptoms.