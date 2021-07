Senior defender Rylie Cole has been named to the 2021 Virginia Sports Information Directors College Division Women's Lacrosse Team as a first team selection. Cole, the UMW Female Athlete of the Year, was a four-year starter and gained first team all-conference honors every season, as well as all-region and all-state honors twice. In her 60 game career, she started 59 games at the defender position, and accumulated 97 ground balls, 152 draw controls (sixth all-time at UMW), and 54 caused turnovers. She served as team captain in 2021.