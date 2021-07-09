Outlander Book Club: The Fiery Cross Chapter 39 breakdown

McMorris's story is about a newspaper's photograph of a sister and brother being sold by their mother during the Depression. Newspaper reporters Ellis and Lily decide to right the wrongs that were done to the children as a result. How did it happen that their mother Geraldine agreed to the sale? What were the motives for the Millstones to purchase the children? What issues were Ellis and Lily dealing with that caused them to feel so passionately about returning the children to their mother? Do you feel that McMorris did a good job describing life during the Depression through this story?The group will need to choose a book for August 21 so bring some ideas! What would you like to read? What book do you think the group should read! These are some genres to consider: mystery, romance, biography, classics, chick-lit, thrillers, historical fiction, childrens/young adult, autobiography. Other book clubs are often a good source for ideas.