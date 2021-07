Charles "Chuck" Lamb III born October 4th, 1972 passed away July 8th 2021 at Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville. He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Abe and Mildred Cassidy. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Linda Cassidy; sisters: Diane Gabert (Jim), Susie Twiddy (Jon); nieces:...