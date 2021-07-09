Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

New June record for deforestation of Brazilian Amazon

Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeforestation of the Brazilian Amazon reached a record in June for the fourth consecutive month, according to official data released Friday. A total of 1,062 square kilometers of forest was destroyed—an area almost the size of the city of Rio de Janeiro. This was up from 1,043 km2 in the...

phys.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Salles
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deforestation#Rio De Janeiro#Cancer#Brazilian#Inpe Research Institute#Amazonian#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
Americasq957.com

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest rises for fourth straight month

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest rose for the fourth consecutive month in June, according to preliminary government data, amid concern that the destruction and a drought will fuel worsening forest fires in the dry season ahead. Forest clearances in Brazil’s portion of the Amazon increased 1.8% in...
Animalswildlife.org

Amazon eagles lose habitat to deforestation

Intense deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest is pushing one of the world’s largest eagles to the brink of extinction in Brazil. The Amazon eagle (Harpia harpyja), known also as the harpy eagle, is found widely across the Amazon and beyond — the raptors can be found as far north as Mexico. But the birds are imperiled in much of their range, and 90% of all harpy eagles are believed to be found in the Amazon. Researchers of a study published recently in Scientific Reports recently analyzed prey species and eagle habits in parts of Brazil, and found they primarily feed on large mammals in the tree canopy like sloths and monkeys. They also estimated deforestation, and found that areas with more than 50% deforestation are unsuitable to support raising new chicks. They found that 35% of the state of Mato Grosso in Brazil was unsuitable for the eagles. Deforestation has likely caused the loss of thousands of potential breeding pairs, the researchers found.
Technologytrust.org

Peru's indigenous tribes use tech tools to track Amazon deforestation

BOGOTA, July 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Peruvian indigenous groups equipped with remote sensing technology and satellite-based alerts have been helping to track and report forest loss in the Amazon as drug trafficking fuels deforestation, research published on Monday showed. Members of nearly 40 indigenous communities in Peru's northern border...
Economykitco.com

Brazilian savings accounts rise in June for third month in a row

BRASILIA, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian savings accounts rose by 7.1 billion reais ($1.37 billion) in June, central bank figures showed on Tuesday, the third monthly net inflow in a row. The figures for June mean Brazilians boosted their bank savings by a net 11 billion reais in the second...
Agricultureagfax.com

Brazilian Corn: Safrinha Crop Projections Shrink as Prices Hit Record High

Projections for the safrinha corn (second crop) in Brazil were reduced as the drought continued in the main producing regions, and more recently frosts seen in South-Central. The most recent forecast from the Safras & Mercado, a private consulting firm in Brazil, indicates that Brazil will harvest 2,425 million bushels this season.
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Warming, deforestation turn Amazon into source of CO2

Climate change and deforestation have flipped a large swathe of the Amazon basin from absorbing to emitting planet-warming CO2, a transformation that could turn humanity's greatest natural ally in the fight against global warming into a foe, researchers reported on Wednesday. Hundreds of high-altitude air samples collected over the last decade showed that southeastern Amazon, in particular, has shifted from a "sink" to a source of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, they reported in the journal Nature. Terrestrial ecosystems worldwide are crucial as the world struggles to curb CO2 emissions, which topped 40 billion tonnes in 2019. Over the last half century, plants and soil have consistently absorbed more than a quarter of those emissions, even as CO2 pollution increased by 50 percent.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

How smartphones could help tackle illegal deforestation in the Amazon

Using little more than a smartphone, indigenous people living in the Peruvian Amazon can be a powerful force against illegal deforestation and play a vital role in tackling the global climate crisis, a new study suggests.In a two-year study, 36 communities in Peru each selected “forest scouts” to use the satellite-based technology which reveals deforestation on smartphone maps. The maps allowed them to better patrol their communities’ territories against illegal logging.The scientists also monitored 37 other indigenous communities to whom they did not provide any technology, in order to create a control group.During the first year of the study,...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Most Brazilians in new poll support Bolsonaro impeachment

The majority of Brazilians in a new poll said for the first time that they are in favor of impeaching President Jair Bolsonaro. The survey from the Brazilian polling institute Datafolha found that 54 percent of Brazilians are in favor of the country's lower house moving to impeach Bolsonaro, Reuters reports. Just more than four in 10 -- 42 percent -- percent opposed the action.
AmericasUS News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Recovering, Says Will Be 'Back in Action Soon'

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, undergoing hospital treatment for an obstructed intestine after a near-fatal 2018 stabbing, said on Friday he hoped to be "back in action soon," while doctors gave no date for him to be discharged. Bolsonaro, 66, has been in the hospital since Wednesday, when...
Health850wftl.com

Brazilian President hospitalized with Hiccups

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to the hospital after suffering bouts of hiccups for several days. According to a statement from the President’s office, Bolsonaro was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasília on Wednesday so his condition can be observed for 24 to 48 hours. “I...
HealthCNBC

Brazil's Bolsonaro spends night in hospital for obstructed intestine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spent the night in a Sao Paulo hospital after being hospitalized for an obstructed intestine. Local news outlet G1 reported Bolsonaro passed the night well and was scheduled to undergo further tests on Thursday. The president's office had said Bolsonaro, 66, could require emergency surgery after...
IndustryTree Hugger

Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest Accelerates Under Brazil’s Bolsonaro

When the modern environmental movement was born in the 1970s, the Amazon rainforest quickly became its poster child thanks to mass deforestation in Brazil. Decades later, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is still a perfect if alarming proxy for the climate crisis writ large—and still a major roadblock to a healthy planet, according to Brazil’s National Institue for Space Research, INPE, which this month published new data showing accelerating deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon despite a half-century of activism against it.
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro given all-clear to leave hospital

BRASILIA, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro received the all-clear on Sunday to leave the Sao Paulo hospital where he has been since Wednesday undergoing treatment for complications following a near-fatal 2018 stabbing. The Vila Nova Star hospital said in a statement that Bolsonaro will remain under observation...
StocksWoonsocket Call

Amazon’s stock hits record high on new CEO’s first week

(Christian Wiediger/Unsplash) Monday was Andy Jassy’s first day on the new job as CEO of Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN), and by Tuesday the company hit its first record close in over 10 months. If that isn’t a good first week on the job, we don’t know what is. Bezos has stepped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy