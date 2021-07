SAGINAW, MI - Police are currently investigating an incident that left a 4-year-old child with a gunshot wound in Saginaw. The Saginaw Police Department issued a press release stating that the department received a call indicating that a child had been shot. According to the department, officers responded to the call at the 2500 block of Hampshire at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16. The area is located in the southeastern portion of the city, near the Treanor Street and Sheridan Avenue intersection.