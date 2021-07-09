Cancel
Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

By Seth Borenstein
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBug experts are dropping the common name of a destructive insect because it's considered an ethnic slur: the gypsy moth. The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past they've only reassigned names that weren't scientifically accurate.

#Moths#Common Names#Insect#Romani#Caterpillar#University Of Illinois
