Real Estate

Plans for shipping container residential complex near Booker Creek move forward

By Veronica Brezina
stpetecatalyst.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Pete Community Redevelopment Agency supported a St. Petersburg startup’s plans to create a residential complex using shipping containers. On Thursday, the St. Petersburg City Council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, unanimously approved Path Communities’ proposed project to build 31 small apartments from shipping containers at 1700 Burlington Ave. as it is consistent with the Intown West Redevelopment Plan.

