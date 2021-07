Jul. 18—None of the candidates running for Vancouver City Council's open Position 3 seat are political newcomers. David Gellatly is the former chair of the Clark County Republican Party and head of the party's local recruitment group, Activate Republicans. Diana Perez, appointed commissioner for Washington State Parks and Recreation and to several local boards and task forces, has sought a city council seat twice before. Glen Yung co-chairs the Hough Neighborhood Association, served with Perez on the Task Force for Council Representation, and has hardly missed a single city council meeting in the last two years.