Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Best Hermit Cookie Recipe

By Kristen Carli
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever wondered what, exactly, hermit cookies are, and why they have that name? Are they cookies that you're supposed to share at the beach while searching for hermit crabs? Or are they cookies to hide out with so you enjoy them all by yourself? While nobody seems to know for sure just how these cookies got their name, we're leaning toward the latter explanation. As Bon Appétit reported, these cookies were popular in the pre-refrigeration days, perhaps during the 19th century and perhaps even earlier, due to their ability to stay edible for a long, long time. With this in mind, hermit cookies are obviously a must-have and great choice for any well-stocked doomsday bunker.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookie Dough#Nutrition#Hermit#The Cookies#Calories#Food Drink#Team Silpat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

The Best Summer Cocktail Recipes

Summer is officially in full swing and with those warmer temps comes the craving for something refreshing to sip on. Who doesn't enjoy a nice cocktail on a summer night, right?. While it's been a while since many of us have had the luxury of ordering a cocktail in a...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Obsessed With Its Chocolate Covered Almonds

As a huge brand that's wildly popular among its loyalists, Costco has plenty of healthy snacks to keep its customers coming back for more. There are scores of options available for those who want to pick up something wholesome and delicious at the same time such as protein bars, dried fruit, nuts, keto-friendly granola, and crackers made with almond flour, just to name a few.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Dessert)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Air Fryer Corn on the Cob is going to change the way you cook corn. Super fast, tender, and full of toasted corn flavor air fryer, corn is insanely delicious.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Fox News

Campfire Cones will be your new 'yummy summertime tradition'

Move over, . There’s a new summer treat taking campfire desserts to the next level. "Campfire Cones," from lifestyle blog Hip2Save, have all the elements of s’mores -- including the essential chocolate and marshmallow -- with room for more. Rather than being limited to a roasted marshmallow and chocolate between...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Sausage Cheese Balls Recipe

If you've ever been in charge of making an appetizer for an event, then you know all too well that it can be a pretty daunting task. Sure, there are some go-to appetizers that always tend to please an entire crowd of people, such as cocktail wieners, tortilla chips and guacamole, pretzel bites with mustard, or mozzarella sticks. While all of these classic appetizers are great, you might be in the mood to switch things up a bit — and that's where we come in. We're serving up this delicious and easy-to-put-together recipe that'll be a major hit at your next get-together. (You can thank us later!)
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Mac & Cheese: What To Know Before Ordering

Whether you love or loathe Chick-fil-A's politics, there's no denying the tastiness of the chain's chicken sandwich and related poultry-based menu items. The fact that their waffle fries are unlike anyone else's is icing on the proverbial cake. Known originally (and still primarily) for its chicken sandwich, the menu now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy