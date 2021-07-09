Anti-tumor agent from the intestine

Matthew Mitchell, MD; Charles Riccio, MD; Muntazim Mukit, MD; Qandeel Sadiq, MD; Nina Krassilnik, MD; Kalyan Dadireddy, MD. A 48-year-old right-hand-dominant man presented to the clinic with a history of a right index finger mass present for 2 months. He denied any trauma, drainage, or pain. On examination, the dorsoradial aspect of the proximal phalanx of the right index finger demonstrated a single, spherical, soft, nontender, freely mobile swelling that was approximately 1.5 cm long. There was no redness, punctum, or previous scars, and finger extension did not change mobility or position. The patient underwent an ultrasound scan that showed a solid vascular nodule adjacent to a vein, and he subsequently underwent excision. The mass appeared venous and had 3 contiguous vessels. Histology demonstrated a dilated blood vessel with a semiattached thrombus showing fibroblast proliferation, hemosiderin deposition, and focal pseudopapillary projection and neovascularization, consistent with Masson's tumor. The patient had an uneventful postoperative course and signed a release of information and photograph consent. This case report was deemed institutional review board exempt.
