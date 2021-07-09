The return of ‘The People Downstairs’ to launch American Stage season

The New York City Ballet danced before a live audience Wednesday night for the first time since March 1, 2020, just before the pandemic shut dance companies down for well over a year. The special program at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, “NYCB On and Offstage: Short Stories” presented 15 dancers, a fraction of the 95-member company, in excerpts from mostly narrative ballets, to music played by pianists Nancy McDill and Alan Moverman. This “NYCB unplugged”-style event, with principal dancer Maria Kowroski as a warm and useful host giving context for the ballets, offered a more casual, more intimate look than usual at this world-class company.