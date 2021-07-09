Cancel
Theater & Dance

The return of ‘The People Downstairs’ to launch American Stage season

By Bill DeYoung
stpetecatalyst.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 18 dark months, the mainstage at St. Petersburg’s longest-lived professional theater company, American Stage, will light up again in September. The first production in the just-announced 2021-22 season is The People Downstairs, the comic drama by local playwright Natalie Symons. Two preview performances were mounted, March 11 and 12, 2020, and theaters across the country were forced to shut down on the 13th – which would have been opening night for The People Downstairs, the story of an adult woman (Mabel Lisowski) who’s disabled and agoraphobic, and living with her eccentric, alcoholic father.

stpetecatalyst.com

