Face masks may expose children to higher carbon dioxide levels
(HealthDay)—Carbon dioxide levels among children wearing face masks may exceed healthy limits, according to a research letter published online June 30 in JAMA Pediatrics. Harald Walach, Ph.D., from the Poznan University of the Medical Sciences in Poland, and colleagues assessed whether nose and mouth coverings increase carbon dioxide in inhaled air. The analysis included 45 children (mean age, 10.7 years) who tested two types of nose and mouth coverings (a surgical mask and a filtering facepiece 2 mask) in a laboratory-like setting.medicalxpress.com
