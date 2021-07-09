Cancel
Malta closes borders to unvaccinated travellers

MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalta said Friday it would be the first European country to close its borders to anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Only those in possession of a British or European vaccination certificate will be allowed in from July 14, health minister...

medicalxpress.com

TravelPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These Popular Destinations

The COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a standstill as countries rushed to close their borders in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Now, as numbers begin to decrease, some restrictions are being lifted as it becomes safe to take to the skies again. But while some places are still instituting strict quarantines and requiring proof of a negative COVID test from arriving visitors, other popular destinations are taking a much harder line by declaring that unvaccinated travelers are banned from entering for the time being. Read on to see which countries are off-limits to those without their shots.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC Chicago

Some Destinations Are Shutting Out Unvaccinated Travelers. Here Are a Few

It's one thing to require unvaccinated travelers to quarantine or undergo extra Covid tests. It's another to bar them altogether. A small but growing list of travel destinations is either closing its doors to unvaccinated travelers or reopening only to vaccinated ones. Either way, the unvaccinated are seeing their travel options start to dwindle as tourism-dependent nations prioritize safety and simplified entrance requirements over open-door policies for all.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Delta variant forces new lockdowns as Europe eases curbs

Australia's largest city Sydney entered a two-week lockdown Saturday to contain a sudden coronavirus surge and Russia's Saint Petersburg announced a record death toll, as several European nations lifted restrictions despite the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Britain's health minister meanwhile resigned after revelations that he had broken the government's own coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide. While vaccination drives have brought down infections in wealthy countries, the Delta strain, which first emerged in India, has fuelled fears that the pandemic may be far from over, having already claimed nearly four million lives. Bangladesh announced that it would impose a new national lockdown from Monday over the variant, with offices shut for a week and only medical-related transport allowed.
WorldMedicalXpress

Hong Kong bans flights from UK over Delta COVID variant

Hong Kong is to ban all incoming flights from the United Kingdom from July 1 to curb the more infectious Delta strain of the coronavirus, the financial hub's government said in a statement Monday. "All passenger flights from the UK will be prohibited from landing in Hong Kong," the statement...
WorldBirmingham Star

Tajik COVID Task Force Orders Everyone Over 18 To Get Vaccinated

Tajikistan's coronavirus task force has ordered all citizens over the age of 18 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Central Asian country's state media reported on July 3. 'Coronavirus vaccination is mandatory for citizens over 18 years,' the task force said, according to the Khovar news agency. It added that...
Worldmix929.com

Pakistani authorities recommend banning air travel for unvaccinated

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s top body overseeing the pandemic response recommended on Friday that anyone who did not hold a COVID-19 vaccination certificate should not be allowed to travel by air after Aug. 1. The guidance by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) would need the federal government’s approval,...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Will holiday quarantine be ditched next week? Ministers could agree to drop isolation rule for double-jabbed travellers returning from amber list countries within days

Ministers could sign off on quarantine-free holidays for double-jabbed travellers returning from amber countries as early as this week. The new measures would allow fully vaccinated tourists and their families to visit countries such as Spain and Greece without having to quarantine on return. International travel is not expected to...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Iceland Welcomes Vaccinated Travelers, Lifts Covid Restrictions

Iceland will be a tempting destination for many tourists this summer following the news that fully-vaccinated foreign citizens can enter the country with no quarantine period. It's also possible for some people not yet fully-vaccinated to visit Iceland—including from the U.S.—although there are additional testing requirements. A volcanic attraction. The...
Travel95.5 FM WIFC

Portugal to quarantine unvaccinated British tourists for 14 days

LISBON (Reuters) – Passengers arriving in Portugal from Britain must quarantine for 14 days from Monday if they are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Portuguese government said in a statement late on Sunday. The new rule, which will remain in place until at least July 11, comes amid...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Airport boss wants flights from two states BANNED in retaliation for closing their borders to its residents despite zero Covid cases

Canberra Airport's boss wants all flights from Western Australia and South Australia banned in retaliation to the their coronavirus border closures. Stephen Byron said all travel to and from the states should be blocked until they receive a guarantee borders won't be closed to the Australian Capital Territory when they are Covid-free.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Vaccinated Britons can swerve amber list quarantine from 19 July, minister confirms

The transport secretary has confirmed that double-jabbed Britons can swerve quarantine when returning from “amber list” destinations from 19 July.The move will allow fully vaccinated travellers to holiday across key European destinations, in a boost to the travel industry.Grant Shapps announced the change in the Commons on Thursday morning. It will come into effect from 4am on 19 July, and applies to England only.Children under 18 will not have to isolate, he confirmed.A pre-departure lateral flow test will still be required, as well as the gold standard PCR test within two days of arriving, which aligns amber list requirements...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Now Malta tightens travel restrictions: Mediterranean island says only fully vaccinated Britons allowed in without quarantine from next week - less than a day after it made the UK's green list

Malta has announced tighter restrictions for UK holidaymakers less than 24 hours after it was added to the green list. The Mediterranean island said it will only allow fully vaccinated Britons to visit quarantine-free from next week. Those who arrive in Malta on June 30 or after will have to...

