If you know anything about me, you know these three things for sure. I have loved blue hydrangeas since I was in high school and had to read “To Kill A Mockingbird” in literature class. Do you remember when Scout and Jem would have to walk by Old Mrs. Dubose’s house on the way to town? Every time they would pass by her house, she yelled horrible things about them and Atticus. Then one day Jem had had enough, so he took Scout’s baton and destroyed all of Mrs. Dubose’s hydrangea bushes. I think they might have been camellia bushes, but in my mind I always pictured hydrangeas.