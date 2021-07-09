D. David Marcyes – Cache Valley Daily

July 27, 1935 – July 7, 2021 (age 85) D. David Marcyes, 85, of North Logan, UT, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 7, 2021. Dave was born on July 27, 1935, to Thelma Picklesimer and Melvin Marcyes in Richmond, California. He was raised in Tracy, California. After graduating from BYU, he earned his doctorate from Indiana University and was a Professor at Weber State University and San Jose State University. Known for his fun sense of humor, he had an easy rapport with people.