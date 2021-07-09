Cancel
Detroit, MI

Belle Isle Aquarium set to reopen this month with new exhibits and renovations

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 8 days ago

(David Clode /Unsplash)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belle Isle Aquarium is scheduled to reopen on July 16, CBS Detroit reports.

During its closure, the aquarium was renovated and redesigned after the Belle Isle Conservancy invested $1.2M towards improvements.

The BIA is the oldest aquarium in the country, dating back to 1904, and will now feature new exhibits and other renovations.

The BIA is set to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 16. For more information regarding the aquarium's reopening, visit here.

