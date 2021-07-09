Cancel
Omaha, NE

America bringing “A Horse With No Name” to Omaha

By Matt Ryan
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 8 days ago
According to a release from Omaha Performing Arts, classic rock band America will be making a stop in Omaha this September with an outdoor concert at the Holland Center.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show on September 23 show will start at $39 and go on sale Monday, July 12 at 10:00 a.m. here , and at noon at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas Street.

The band is known for songs such as “A Horse with No Name,” “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross the River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People,” and “Sister Golden Hair.”

The show will be outdoors.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

#A Horse With No Name#America#Omaha Performing Arts
