Jersey City, NJ

Police investigating mysterious disappearance, death of NJ dog

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
Posted by 
1010WINS
1010WINS
 9 days ago

A Jersey City man is trying to figure out what happened to his dog Mac, who died under mysterious circumstances this week after he was dropped off with a pet sitter.

1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
