The Sounds of TikTok

Norman Lear’s catalog of classic TV shows from the 1970s and ‘80s is coming to streaming. IndieWire reports Amazon Prime Video and its free (with ads) television platform IMDbTV will become the new home of “All in the Family,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “The Jeffersons,” “227,” “Sanford and Son,” as well as its spin-off “Sanford,” “Maude,” “Good Times,” and “One Day at a Time.” All launched Thursday on Prime Video or IMDbTV; some of the shows were previously available on digital platforms like Apple TV, Pluto TV or Starz, but this will be the first time fans can stream “227″ and “Sanford and Son,” plus get the rest of Lear’s Emmy-winning works all in one place.