According to a new retrospective on '90s neo-noir films at The Ringer, a planned sequel to Curtis Hanson's beloved crime drama L.A. Confidential was developed as a starring vehicle for Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, but was ultimately rejected by Warner Bros. The film reportedly would have come from writer Brian Helgeland (who co-wrote the original movie with Hanson) and James Ellroy, who wrote the book on which L.A. Confidential was based. It would have brought back Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce, two ideologically-opposed cops from the original movie who came together in the interest of justice by the end.