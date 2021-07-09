Ryan Ripken, Zach Jarrett and Tyler Nevin all have famous dads. They’re carving their own paths with the Norfolk Tides.

Norfolk Tides outfielder Zach Jarrett catches a fly ball in the ninth inning against the Durham Bulls at Harbor Park on July 7, 2021. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

Deep in Ryan Ripken’s earliest memories, it didn’t seem so special.

His father, like everyone else’s, went to work every day.

Never mind that he was one of the greatest ever at it.

But in the mind of a toddler, being Cal Ripken Jr.’s son meant little more than hugging him after a game.

“I thought that was what everyone’s dad did,” said Ryan Ripken, now a Norfolk Tides first baseman. “That was his job.”

Ripken, 27, isn’t the only Norfolk player with a famous father or even the only one whose dad is an all-time great. Outfielder Zach Jarrett is the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and infielder Tyler Nevin’s father, Phil Nevin, was once a National League all-star during a 12-year major league career.

Tides manager Gary Kendall has coached or managed players with similar pedigrees, most recently outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski. Kendall knows what to expect.

“They’re usually students of the game,” Kendall said. “They have a really good feel for the game. They’re usually very intelligent because they’re used to watching. They were raised around it. They probably got fed it when they were at the ballpark, when they were little kids going to the ballpark. And then I’m sure it was discussed when they would go home at night.”

Ripken, whose dad played in a record 2,632 consecutive games, made 19 all-star teams and entered the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007, only remembers the tail end of his father’s career, which ended in 2001.

He remembers the Iron Man’s farewell tour, and he recalls being taken in by other Baltimore Orioles like B.J. Surhoff, Brady Anderson, Mike Bordick, Mike Mussina and Alan Mills.

But Ripken saw enough of his dad’s famous work ethic that he understands what it takes to compete as a professional.

“It’s a full day’s work,” he said. “Even in the offseason, too, you’re putting in a lot of work. I like to believe my dad was one of the best at trying to put his best foot forward every day, so he was definitely a great example.”

Jarrett’s situation is a bit different, though it’s more similar than it would seem. Other than counterclockwise movement, his chosen sport and his dad’s have little in common.

Dale Jarrett won 32 NASCAR races , including three Daytona 500s, in a 24-year career that ended in 2007.

Zach Jarrett, 26, sees parallels in the pursuits.

“The biggest thing in this game is adversity,” the former Charlotte 49ers star said. “You’re going to go through ups and downs, and a lot of downs. How are you going to deal with it and what are you going to do? I think I definitely learned a lot from watching him growing up in his sport.”

Kendall understands.

“Even though it’s a different sport, I think a work ethic is taught to you by who you’re around a lot in that environment,” Kendall said. “And I’m sure that the hours and the time that his father put into racing, this guy puts the same into the passion that he loves, and that’s baseball.”

Nevin, the youngest of the trio at 24, got quick advice when the Colorado Rockies selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft out of Poway (California) High. He celebrated briefly with his family before his father pulled him aside.

“All right,” Phil Nevin told him, “now the real work starts.”

The younger Nevin took it to heart.

“Just because I was the last name Nevin doesn’t mean I was going to have any guarantees in this game,” he said. “From a very young age, he instilled that in me: I’ve got to work harder than everybody else to achieve what I want.”

Nevin, who joined the Orioles’ organization last year in a trade that sent right-hander Mychal Givens to the Rockies, has tasted his ultimate goal in a couple of ways. In addition to growing up in dugouts and clubhouses around the major leagues, he’s appeared in two games for the Orioles this season.

Ripken and Jarrett have yet to make their debuts.

It’s not unusual for relatives of highly successful major leaguers to find themselves on Norfolk’s roster. Recent teams have included Yastrzemski, Francisco Pena (son of Tony Pena), Hunter Harvey (son of Bryan Harvey), Ivan DeJesus Jr., Dwight Smith Jr. and Jemile Weeks (brother of Rickie Weeks), among others.

On today’s team, Nevin and Jarrett can live in relative anonymity; their surnames don’t jump out of a game program the way Ripken’s does, a fact that Nevin freely acknowledges.

“It’s a lot different, for sure,” Nevin said. “My dad had a good career, but we all know he wasn’t Cal Ripken Jr.

“(Ripken) grew up knowing that was going to be the reality, and I’m sure he’s fine with it. You can’t choose who you are. I’m sure he’s more happy that he is Ripken’s kid than he’s not.”

Ripken’s late grandfather, Cal Sr., is considered one of the best player-development minds of all time. His uncle, Billy, played 12 big-league seasons, making Ryan Ripken nothing short of Orioles royalty. But that doesn’t change his approach.

Ripken, who bears a striking resemblance to his father, mentioned some of his family’s accomplishments before laying out his own intentions.

Having a Hall of Fame dad has its advantages, but there’s no shortage of potential pitfalls.

“I’d be naïve to think that there wasn’t pressure because there is,” said Ripken, a career .238 hitter through seven minor league seasons.

“At the end of the day, I just want to be known for me. I want to be known for what I do on the field and off the field. I don’t want to be known for how great my dad is or my uncle or my grandfather. I do think people get caught up in that, but it is what it is. At the end of the day, I just want to be Ryan, and I hope that can be enough.”

