There is more to history than being the first to do or achieve something. Unfortunately, many see the study of Black and African history in this myopic manner. To know about the influence of Blacks in the field of medicine, one needs to know more than the fact that James McCune Smith (1813–1865) was born into slavery in New York City and that he eventually became the first African American physician to have his own practice and pharmacy in the United States. Below is a list of seven more Black doctors who created boundless opportunities for themselves and others.