Wakefield, MA

Teamsters Local 25 awards scholarships to Wakefield Memorial graduates

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeamsters Local 25 awarded college scholarships worth $58,000 to 29 high school students during its May membership meeting. The scholarships were presented during a stirring ceremony outside the union hall in Charlestown, which included words of inspiration from Teamsters Local 25 President Sean O’Brien and special guest Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu, the Local 25 endorsed candidate for Mayor of Boston. Teamsters Local 25 also produced a social media video tribute honoring the college-bound seniors.

