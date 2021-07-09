Cancel
Butler, PA

MovieScoop Moraine Pointe Cinemas open today

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new MovieScoop Moraine Pointe Cinemas in Butler Township is having a soft opening today featuring new and classic movies in its five auditoriums. Movies began with matinee shows and continue with late shows that start after 9 p.m. MovieScoop, an independent movie theater chain, acquired and is reopening the...

