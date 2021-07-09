MovieScoop Moraine Pointe Cinemas open today

The large holiday snowflake decorations on Main Street in Butler during the winter time didn’t go up last year due to the new light poles. But, the non-profit Butler Downtown group says they are hoping to get the brackets refit to place on the new poles. “The old snowflake brackets were not made to fit the new poles, so we’re in need of some work like welding, fabrication, painting and rewiring new bulbs. There’s a lot of work that has to be done to sort of retrofit the snowflakes,” Butler Downtown President Jeff Geibel said.