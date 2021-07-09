MovieScoop Moraine Pointe Cinemas open today

Starting Friday, July 9, the Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater will present “Queen Bees,” a delightful romantic-comedy about the young at heart. While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen (played by Ellen Burstyn) temporarily moves into the nearby Pine Grove Community Center. There she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying mean girls (played by Ann-Margaret, Jane Curtain and Loretta Divine) the likes of which she hasn’t encountered since high school. It leaves her yearning for the solitude of home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it’s never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love. The all-star cast also includes James Caan and Christopher Lloyd.
