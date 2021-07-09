Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Peabody Hotel hiring over 115 positions amid resurgence of travelers

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dQh9_0asBBX3c00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peabody Hotel in Memphis is holding a job fair to fill over 115 positions.

The hotel is offering a $1,000 signing bonus, according to a release from the Peabody.

The job fair is July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New associates who are hired by July 13 or during the job fair can receive the signing bonus, paid out in two installments of $500 each, the release said.

As travel continues to increase amid the ongoing pandemic, the Peabody saw a resurgence of leisure travelers in March and more business meetings beginning in August.

Both salaried and hourly positions are available in departments such as Guest Services, Housekeeping, Laundry, Reservations, Restaurants, Room Service and more.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 1

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
50K+
Followers
55K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#The Peabody Hotel#Guest Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Business Travel
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 1

Community Policy