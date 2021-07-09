Peabody Hotel hiring over 115 positions amid resurgence of travelers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peabody Hotel in Memphis is holding a job fair to fill over 115 positions.

The hotel is offering a $1,000 signing bonus, according to a release from the Peabody.

The job fair is July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New associates who are hired by July 13 or during the job fair can receive the signing bonus, paid out in two installments of $500 each, the release said.

As travel continues to increase amid the ongoing pandemic, the Peabody saw a resurgence of leisure travelers in March and more business meetings beginning in August.

Both salaried and hourly positions are available in departments such as Guest Services, Housekeeping, Laundry, Reservations, Restaurants, Room Service and more.

