Gonzales County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Gonzales by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gonzales The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central DeWitt County in south central Texas Central Gonzales County in south central Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1117 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuero, Gonzales, Yorktown, Westhoff, Cheapside, Palmeto State Park, Sample, Wrightsboro, Hamon, Cost, Gruenau, Oak Forest, Meyersville and Ottine. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Wrightsboro#Gruenau#Oak Forest
