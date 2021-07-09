Flood Advisory issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: DeWitt The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central DeWitt County in south central Texas Central Gonzales County in south central Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1117 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuero, Gonzales, Yorktown, Westhoff, Cheapside, Palmeto State Park, Sample, Wrightsboro, Hamon, Cost, Gruenau, Oak Forest, Meyersville and Ottine. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.