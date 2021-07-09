Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

BTS releases 'Permission To Dance' video & celebrates ARMY's 8th birthday

By Monica Rivera
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago

K-Pop super-group, BTS, has released the music video for their newest song, “Permission To Dance,” as part of their English CD Single, ‘Butter,’ which released today as well as a special playlist for BTS ARMY.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Jung Kook
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Johnny Mcdaid
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Steve Mac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Dance Moves#Rm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Army
Related
MusicBillboard

BTS Curates Special Playlist to Celebrate ARMY's 8th Anniversary

To kick off their fans' special day on Friday (July 9) from Korea, the K-pop supergroup set the mood just right by curating a seven-track playlist featuring a solo song by each member. The 10-minute video to go along with the playlist features a short video of each member behind the song singing along to their lyrics in front of a colorful backdrop.
Theater & Dancehot1061.com

BTS Issues a Challenge to ARMY: ‘Get Ready to Dance’

BTS is doing more than giving fans “Permission to Dance” — they’re challenging ARMY to hit the dancefloor! Just hours after dropping their latest song and video on Friday (July 9), the septet invited everyone to show off their moves. “#PermissiontoDance challenge only on @YouTube,” the group tweeted via one...
Theater & DanceVulture

BTS Doesn’t Need to Wait for ‘Permission to Dance’ in New Music Video

After releasing their chart-topping single “Butter,” BTS is back with their newest song of the summer, “Permission to Dance,” along with a music video filled with pure joy and cowboy hats. The track name-checks Elton John before the chorus, in which the boys vow to “Live just like we’re golden/ And roll in like we’re dancing fools.” The video features BTS dancing in front of a billboard that reads “The Wait is Over,” as well as a bunch of mask-wearing regular citizens gleefully ripping off their PPE — a joyful and optimistic vision of our current Hot Vax summer. “Permission to Dance,” which is the band’s third English-language release, was co-written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews, and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

RM and his love for "Permission To Dance" Why the leader of BTS loved the new single before its release

After waiting for weeks for "Permission To Dance" to come out, fans finally got to listen to the song on July 9. Prior to this release, BTS has been quite busy for the past 2 months, giving fans a lot of concept photos, videos, and even conferences. They performed "Butter" for American and Japanese programs, plus recorded numerous versions of the song, with new music videos for each of the versions. "Butter" is BTS's biggest single yet, and it has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 6 weeks in a row.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

New Video: BTS – ‘Permission To Dance’

BTS is giving fans permission to dance on their latest single. Serving as their next official single, ‘Permission To Dance’ was co-written by Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac, and Jenna Andrews. The track was originally part of the CD single version of BTS’ hit ‘Butter.’ Now...
Theater & DanceRegister Citizen

Watch BTS Perform 'Permission to Dance' on 'Fallon'

BTS appeared on The Tonight Show to present the TV debut of their new song, “Permission to Dance.”. In the clip, the group performs the single in the lobby of a modern office building that’s been filled with purple balloons. It’s a great showcase for the upbeat, summer track, especially as the members of BTS offer up energized choreography.
Theater & Dancehellokpop.com

BTS Makes The Desert Their Playground In “Permission To Dance” Teaser

D-1 until “Permission To Dance” drops, and the South Korean seven-piece is right on schedule with a 30-second teaser that told a story of BTS and the wild west. The desert heat is no match for BTS’ cowboy-inspired comeback style. With the sun scorching down on the septet, they swayed to the cheerful beat of “Permission To Dance”. The 30-second teaser may only have given fans a glimpse into one of V’s parts in the chorus, but it was enough to garner over 20 million views.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS give their reactions to 'Permission to Dance' MV

BTS have revealed a reaction video to their "Permission to Dance" music video. In their latest 'Bangtan Bomb' video, the BTS members gather around to give their honest reactions to the MV for their latest all-English track. "Permission to Dance" is a cheerful track with positive lyrics, and English musicians Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac participated in producing the track, marking BTS's second official collaboration with Ed Sheeran since "Make It Right".
Theater & DanceSoompi

Watch: BTS Talks About Spreading Happiness In Reaction Video For “Permission To Dance” MV

BTS has released their reaction video to their latest MV, “Permission to Dance.”. The reaction was filmed before the music video was officially released, so the members are watching a version of the music video before the final edits were made. The members express surprise at the opening scene, which they had not known was being filmed separately, and connected the dots to the pancake scene in their previous music video, “Butter.”
Theater & DancePopSugar

Can We Talk About BTS's Cowboy Dance Moves in the "Permission to Dance" Music Video?

Coming off of the international success of their single "Butter," which has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for six weeks, BTS has released a new summer single that has us ready to get up and move. In the music video for "Permission to Dance," which premiered on July 8, V, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and the rest of the BTS crew hit the desert in full cowboy attire — yes, including chaps, Stetsons, and a lot of fringe — to show off their exceptional dance moves.
Theater & DanceBillboard

BTS Releases 'Permission to Dance' From 'Butter' CD Single: Stream It Now

The ARMY doesn't need "Permission to Dance" to BTS' latest single, which dropped on Friday (July 9). The song, co-written by English superstar Ed Sheeran, was released as part of the CD single for BTS' Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Butter," which is currently spending its sixth week at the top of the chart. The four-track CD single, featuring both songs and their instrumental versions, are out Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy