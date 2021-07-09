BTS releases 'Permission To Dance' video & celebrates ARMY's 8th birthday

After releasing their chart-topping single “Butter,” BTS is back with their newest song of the summer, “Permission to Dance,” along with a music video filled with pure joy and cowboy hats. The track name-checks Elton John before the chorus, in which the boys vow to “Live just like we’re golden/ And roll in like we’re dancing fools.” The video features BTS dancing in front of a billboard that reads “The Wait is Over,” as well as a bunch of mask-wearing regular citizens gleefully ripping off their PPE — a joyful and optimistic vision of our current Hot Vax summer. “Permission to Dance,” which is the band’s third English-language release, was co-written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews, and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.