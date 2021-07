Soap Opera Digest: You play Phyllis’s do-a-little-of-everything assistant at the Grand Phoenix and we have gotten so much mail about you! How long have you been at Y&R?. Krystal Mosley: I actually started when the Grand Phoenix opened in July 2019. It was before the green dress, when the hotel first opened. I was wearing a white collar shirt with black pants. That was only for a short time before the beautiful costumes were brought to the set. I’ve been appearing consistently since the pandemic.