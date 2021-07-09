Cancel
Dwyane Wade Gets Emotional, Gives Uplifting Speech At Condo Collapse Site

By Zuri Anderson
Posted by 
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Sending prayer, love, strength and healing," the former NBA star wrote on the Surfside condo memorial.

www.binnews.com

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
