The Dunkin' Menu Used To Look A Lot Different
It's inevitable that, with time, all things change. Take the case of Dunkin', the enormous global donut and coffee chain. In earlier times, it was formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, and in another life, it was originally known as "Open Kettle" — a little snack stop in Quincy, Massachusetts opened in 1948 that sold coffee, donuts, and other pastries, as well as a few sandwiches (via the official website). Although that very first Dunkin' is still standing in Quincy today — restored to its nostalgic 1950s design — as a brand, Dunkin' has changed enormously in its nearly 75 years in business.www.mashed.com
