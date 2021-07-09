Cancel
Christians In Central Australian Town Allegedly Discouraged Indigenous People From Getting Vaccine

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALICE SPRINGS, Australia — Central Australian Christian groups say they support the Covid-19 vaccination rollout after some religious leaders allegedly discouraged Indigenous communities from receiving the jab. Aboriginal health group, the Central Australian Aboriginal Congress says it has received reports some Indigenous people in the Alice Springs area have been told vaccination “shows a lack of faith in God”. A clinic […]

