Christians In Central Australian Town Allegedly Discouraged Indigenous People From Getting Vaccine

The Popol Wuj (also written as Popol Vuh and Pop Wuj), the “Book of the Community,” was written between 1554 and 1558 and is one of the most important K’iche’ Maya books in the history of the Mayab’ region—present day Southern Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, and northern El Salvador. Some scholars believe that the authors of the text were three K’iche’ Maya young men whose ages ranged between 14 and 18 years. Two of the writers are thought to be Don Juan de Rojas and Don Juan Cortés, descendants of the kings of the city of Q’umarkaj (The Big House), Oxib-Quej (Three Deer), and Belejeb-Tzi (Nine Dog), who had been burned alive by the Spanish invader Pedro de Alvarado on his arrival to their city.