Miller hits 3 HRs, Phillies rout reeling Cubs 8-0

 9 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Brad Miller hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs 8-0. Miller hit a solo drive in the third inning and added two-run homers in the fifth and seventh innings. With a chance at joining the other 18 players who have hit a record four home runs in a game, Miller popped up in the ninth. He grounded out in his first at-bat. Zach Eflin tossed six crisp innings as the Phillies took three of four games at Wrigley Field. Didi Gregorius added a two-run shot and All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto scored on a double steal. The Cubs lost for the 12th time in 13 games.

