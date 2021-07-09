Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sartell, MN

Sartell’s sales-tax revenue to increase this year

By Editorial
thenewsleaders.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the last city-council meeting, Sartell received some good news about its regional half-cent sales-tax revenue. Sartell Finance Director Rob Voshell said St. Cloud has computed the percentage amounts of sales tax each of the surrounding cities will receive in 2021. For Sartell, that percentage is 14 percent compared to a 13.52 percent increase in 2020. That means, said Voshell, that Sartell will get about an extra $50,000 this year.

thenewsleaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Waite Park, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Business
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Sartell, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenue#Sartell Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy