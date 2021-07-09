Sartell’s sales-tax revenue to increase this year
At the last city-council meeting, Sartell received some good news about its regional half-cent sales-tax revenue. Sartell Finance Director Rob Voshell said St. Cloud has computed the percentage amounts of sales tax each of the surrounding cities will receive in 2021. For Sartell, that percentage is 14 percent compared to a 13.52 percent increase in 2020. That means, said Voshell, that Sartell will get about an extra $50,000 this year.thenewsleaders.com
