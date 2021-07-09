Organizers of Wichita Startup Week hope to turn ideas into business models
The five-day event will feature a $100,000 pitch competition, a business trade show and an appearance by Steve Case's Rise of the Rest tour bus.www.bizjournals.com
The five-day event will feature a $100,000 pitch competition, a business trade show and an appearance by Steve Case's Rise of the Rest tour bus.www.bizjournals.com
The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita
Comments / 0