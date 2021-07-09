Organizers of Wichita Startup Week hope to turn ideas into business models

Hear the story of serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni who came to this country as a teenager with $25 dollars in his pocket. Follow his journey from Harvard Business school to Microsoft where he engineered the $400 million acquisition of Hotmail and launched MSN.com, the world’s leading web portal. Discover the entrepreneurial path that he took with TeamOn Systems which pioneered mobile email and was later acquired by BlackBerry. Not satisfied with one startup, Shirish soon launched the first social language learning app Livemocha and grew it to over 15 million members in 200 different countries before being acquired by Rosettastone.