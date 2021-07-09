Cancel
Organizers of Wichita Startup Week hope to turn ideas into business models

By Shelby Kellerman
Wichita Business Journal
Wichita Business Journal
 8 days ago
The five-day event will feature a $100,000 pitch competition, a business trade show and an appearance by Steve Case's Rise of the Rest tour bus.

Wichita Business Journal

Wichita Business Journal

Wichita, KS
The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

