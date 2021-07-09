Cancel
Best Hermit Cookie Recipe

By Kristen Carli
mashed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever wondered what, exactly, hermit cookies are, and why they have that name? Are they cookies that you're supposed to share at the beach while searching for hermit crabs? Or are they cookies to hide out with so you enjoy them all by yourself? While nobody seems to know for sure just how these cookies got their name, we're leaning toward the latter explanation. As Bon Appétit reported, these cookies were popular in the pre-refrigeration days, perhaps during the 19th century and perhaps even earlier, due to their ability to stay edible for a long, long time. With this in mind, hermit cookies are obviously a must-have and great choice for any well-stocked doomsday bunker.

