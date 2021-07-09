Cancel
49ers Top Non-Quarterback Camp Battles

By Vinny Saglimbeni
All49ers
All49ers
 9 days ago
We all know the main headline that will be taking over training camp for the San Francisco 49ers this year:

Who the heck is going to be the starting QB?

And while the battle for QB 1 between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance is going to be the most important battle at camp, there are other spots on the roster that need to be filled heading into what is a must-win season for the 49ers. With rookies fighting for spots on the team, along with veterans looking to prove a point, the competition set to be in Santa Clara will keep 49ers fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what's to come in the 2021-22 season.

Here are some of the non-QB training camp battles to look out for come August.

Running back: Raheem Mostert vs Trey Sermon

Both Mostert and Sermon seem to both be locks on the roster for next season, but what could be interesting is how camp affects each of their playing time.

It’s also interesting that these two tailbacks have differences that could change the way Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel implement the running game. Mostert uses his speed and vision to find the open holes and get into the open space, whereas Sermon brings more of a bell cow, physical presence to the backfield.

Their playstyles could have implications on who starts as RB1 next season. Do Shanahan and McDaniel want to stick with the speed of Mostert and stick to more outside zone running schemes, or do they want to make the transition to Sermon and bring in more two tight end sets and utilize the A and B gaps more? Both tailbacks could do each other’s jobs, but how effective it will be in executing the running game is what we will have to wait and see.

Both have both seen their share of injuries as well. Mostert was in and out of the offense with knee and ankle injuries, and Sermon saw some knee injuries in college as well. And with Jeff Wilson Jr. missing the majority of the season due to his knee injury, Mostert and Sermon are in a good position to be a solid 1,2 tailback combo next season, with one just edging out the other to claim the RB1 spot next season.

Wide Receiver: Who’s winning WR 3-6

Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel will be WRs 1 and 2 next season, but there’s a wide open door as to who will be backing up the YAC Bros next year. And in the event that one or both of Aiyuk or Samuel fall to injury next year, WR3 and onward will become even more prevalent for a successful run.

The names listed behind Aiyuk and Samuel are as follows: Jalen Hurd, Mohammed Sanu, Richie James Jr., Trent Sherfield, Travis Benjamin, River Cracraft, Kevin White, Jauan Jennings, Bennie Fowler and Austin Watkins Jr.

That’s a lot of names.

Lots of open competition for what will most likely be only 3-4 other wide receiver spots. James Jr. Hurd and Sanu seem to be the frontrunners for those spots, but with their uncertainties surrounding consistency and availability, that could open the door for some fresh faces to step in and step up big.

Cornerback: Emmanuel Moseley vs Ambry Thomas

With Jason Verrett locking up the CB1 position for the 49ers next season, the former undrafted player out of Tennessee and the third round pick of the 2021 NFL draft could see some competition for CB 2 next season.

Moseley will be entering his third year with the 49ers, signing a two year extension this past offseason. When targeting Moseley, quarterbacks had a 58.9% completion percentage and had one interception. However, there were parts of Moseley’s game where he struggled, as QBs had a 98.8 passing rating when targeting him. Moseley also had a 11.9% missed tackle percentage last season.

Thomas last season opted out due to COVID-19, but his 2019 season was a very solid one. Thomas had 38 total tackles in 12 games partnered with 3 interceptions and seven pass deflections.

But with a new defensive coordinator in DeMeco Ryans, he may prefer the now three year vet in Moseley rather than the rookie Thomas who hasn’t played in a competitive football game since 2019. This battle in camp is one that will be interesting to follow in the coming weeks, as the CB2 position will be another important spot on the roster next season.

Right Guard: Dan Brunskill vs Aaron Banks

This will be the most important non-quarterback camp battle for the 49ers next season.

Everything seems to be in place on the offensive line except for right guard: Trent Williams at left tackle, Laken Tomlinson at left guard, Alex Mack at center and Mike McGlinchey at right tackle. But the one question mark remains who will start at right guard next season.

Will Shanahan again decide to go with more experience with Brunskill, or will the rookie Banks take it all the way to the bank and win the job? Brunskill is known for his dominant game against Aaron Donald last year on SNF, while also being versatile and playing center last season. Banks, on the other hand, had a very strong senior season at Notre Dame, finishing as a AP first-team All American.

Whoever wins the starting right guard role will play a big part in the development of Mike McGlinchey. Continuity is a very important aspect of bringing cohesiveness to an offensive line, and McGlinchey hasn’t seen a consistent partner with him at right guard. McGlinchey struggled last season, and a right guard ultimately won’t affect if he himself has a good season or not, but having chemistry will help, especially in the contract year coming up soon for McGlinchey.

