Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The Loneliest Whale Brings Us on an Invigorating Search for an Elusive Creature of the Deep

By Stephanie Zacharek
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4143h2_0asB7ELk00

Even if you don’t care much about whales, or don’t think you do, Joshua Zeman’s enthusiastic documentary The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 might make you care about people who care about whales. We’re fortunate these magnificent and sensitive creatures have such ardent supporters in general, and in Zeman’s film—which lists Leonardo DiCaprio as an executive producer—we meet a few who take a keen interest in one mysterious mammal in particular: the elusive whale known as 52, so named because his call rings out at 52 hertz, a frequency unmatched by any other known whale.

52 was discovered in 1989 by the U.S. Navy—at first, he was only a sound, one so odd that it was believed to come from a submarine. But marine scientist William A. Watkins knew what he was hearing, and until his death in 2004, he tracked 52’s comings and goings arduously. Meanwhile, 52 has captured the popular imagination, earning the nickname that gives the film its title: Because 52’s sound is unique, attached to this one lone denizen of the ocean, it’s believed that he’s calling for friends who possibly don’t understand him—or for another whale of his specific type who simply doesn’t exist. And so this lonely seafaring fellow—the subject of newspaper articles, songs, paintings and probably more than one tattoo—has become a metaphor for our own need to connect and communicate with others.

Of course, some people just like whales, and 52 is a special one. Zeman himself has loved whales since he was a kid—he explains in voiceover that he saw his first one while working on a sailing vessel as a youngster. Near the beginning of The Loneliest Whale, he wonders if he might even be able to find 52, to make him more than just a diagram of soundwaves. And so he manages to assemble a group of eager marine scientists and whale specialists for a short mission off the coast of California—there is hope that 52 just may happen to be swimming along there with a recently tracked group of whales, humming his solitary, special song.

Sign up for More to the Story , TIME’s weekly entertainment newsletter, to get the context you need for the pop culture you love.

The Loneliest Whale is a good example of what usually happens when you set out in search of one specific thing: you find something else, in this case a surprise discovery that I shall keep as close as the secrets of the deep. But as it wends toward that conclusion, The Loneliest Whale is both invigorating and calming to watch. Calming because, well, who doesn’t feel better after a glimpse or two of these elusive and beautiful beasts, twirling and skimming through their underwater ballet routines? And invigorating because it’s surprisingly exciting to watch marine specialists perched in little boats, chasing after these behemoths in the hopes of affixing trackers to them—it isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Read more reviews by Stephanie Zacharek

Zeman tucks a great deal of nerdy whale lore in between, and includes interviews with people who care deeply about whales, among them a musician who attempts to improvise with them. This seems wacky until you see him on a boat with his clarinet, spinning out satiny loops of sound that do sound enticingly whale-like. The Loneliest Whale tells us that whales—when they’re not thwarted by sound pollution caused by container ships and other large vessels, a dangerous problem for them—can hear one another call from as far as 100 miles away. 52 is out there, somewhere, evading human detection as he sings for all he’s worth. Presumably he’s calling, perhaps in vain, for other whales. But here on land, he brings folklore and science together as we lean in close to listen.

Comments / 0

TIME

TIME

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Swimming#The U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Pets
Related
WorldNew York Post

World’s deepest pool with underwater city, caves for exploration opens

It makes an Olympic swimming pool look like a puddle. As if Dubai wasn’t filled with enough record-breaking attractions, the United Arab Emirates metropolis is now home to the world’s deepest pool, complete with an underwater city, caves and more. “An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai, the...
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Elusive glass octopus spotted in the remote Pacific Ocean

This rarely seen glass octopus bared all recently — even a view of its innards — when an underwater robot filmed it gracefully soaring through the deep waters of the Central Pacific Ocean. Marine biologists spotted the elusive glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) during a 34-day expedition off the remote Phoenix...
WildlifeHuffingtonPost

Ethereal 'Glass Octopus' Captured On Camera By Deep-Sea Scientists

Footage of a rarely seen glass octopus ― a creature named for its nearly transparent skin ― is just one result of a deep-sea scientific exploration of seamounts in the central Pacific Ocean. Marine scientists spent 34 days exploring the Phoenix Islands archipelago aboard the Falkor, a research vessel from...
WildlifePosted by
The Hill

Scientists are tracking the loneliest whale in the world

The loneliest whale with a high pitch voice lives in the north Pacific. The U.S. military accidentally picked up its frequency during the Cold Wars. The whale now resides around a region close enough to Los Angeles. The loneliest whale with a high pitch voice lives in the north Pacific,...
WildlifePosted by
InsideHook

Australian Scientist Discovers Beetle Walking Upside Down While Underwater

For humans, walking on the surface of the water is the stuff of miracles. For animals, it’s a little more commonplace. An article at Live Science from 2010 notes that around 1,200 species have this ability — which, for the most part, can be found in smaller animals like water striders and spiders. That’s not all that surprising. After all, navigating on the surface of the water without falling in is a delicate operation, and something that a more minute creature would be able to accomplish more easily than something bigger.
Animalswunc.org

Have You Seen This Worm?

The hammerhead flatworm has caught many Southern gardeners off-guard. The slime-covered carnivorous creature with a head reminiscent of a hammerhead shark may seem like an innocuous curiosity, but its voracious appetite for earthworms has some worried. Hosts Elizabeth Friend and Laura Pellicer speak with Jean-Lou Justine, a professor at the...
TV & VideosDerrick

Movie review: Search for 'Loneliest Whale' offers lessons for internet age

“The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52” is not your average nature documentary. In the hands of documentarian Joshua Zeman, who has tackled urban legends and serial killers in his work (“Cropsey,” “The Killing Season”), this film is a nature mystery, an unanswered question that needs to be solved. So, Zeman sets out to answer this question, despite unbelievable odds, and like most incredible explorations into the deep, the journey is surprising, though not without reward.
New London, CTPosted by
The Day

BeluYoga brings yoga to the whales at Mystic Aquarium

Mystic — Meghan Smith of Hot on Bank had a whale of an audience while leading a BeluYOGA class Wednesday at Mystic Aquarium. The class is a collaboration between the aquarium and the New London based yoga school, which recently opened a second location at 11 Main St. in Old Mystic. The event repeats every Wednesday in July at 7:30 a.m. and p.m. To sign up, visit bit.ly/beluyoga.
AnimalsJezebel

What The Loneliest Whale Tells Us About Ourselves

Anyone who’s been misunderstood or posted something on the internet to precisely zero response can probably relate to the legend of the “world’s loneliest whale.” First identified by marine mammal bioacoustics research pioneer William Watkins in 1989, the whale’s story—that is, one which humans have imposed on it—became a kind of viral lore in the internet age. The ballad of the loneliest whale goes something like this: A whale that resides in Pacific waters sings in a unique frequency—52 hz—outside of that which other whales communicate. The idea that the whale—most likely a male—is out there calling to no answer or comprehension from other whales is, in the view of documentary director Joshua Zeman, a reflection of our own discontent.
AnimalsPosted by
Variety

‘The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52’ Review: An Enthusiastic, Anticlimactic Personal Quest to Find a One-of-a-Kind Whale Yields Mixed Results

Director Joshua Zeman never forgot the first time he saw a whale. He was a teen then, humbled by the majestic sight, reminded of the earth’s awe-inspiring power. With “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52,” he harnesses the cavernous passion he formed for the ocean and marine life at an impressionable age and pours it into a spirited yet naive personal quest to find a specific cetacean no one has ever laid eyes on. The result is a well-meaning but somewhat granola, partly engaging yet disorganized documentary, one that searches for an imprecise story and struggles to keep its chief ambitions afloat.
Joshua, TXWMNF

Director Joshua Zeman Spent 10 Years Working On New “Loneliest Whale” Doc

Joshua Zeman—the director of “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52,” a feature-length documentary chronicling the science-oriented pursuit of a whale that experts think has spent his whole life in solitude because, they believe, he’s communicating at a frequency no other whale can understand—explained on “Talking Animals” Wednesday that he found the whale’s story so irresistibly compelling that he managed to shake off obstacle after obstacle, noting the effort to make this movie extended over a decade.
Entertainmentperrysburg.com

Balloon creatures

This activity is process art but most of all it can be a giggle generator. Each piece is one of a kind and the results spark the child’s imagination to define, name, or create a story inspired by their creation. What You Need •Balloons •Plaster of Paris •Can or glass measuring cup •Spoon or stirring stick •Funnel with wide opening •Paint •Squirt of Pam, or spray shortening (optional) …
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Summer of Soul’ Eyes $2M, ‘Loneliest Whale’ Debut, Sparks In Cannes – Talesbuzz

Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) will hit a cumulative $1.4 million rising to an estimated $1.47 million Monday with a $375,000 second-week gross in 752 theaters. The best performing documentary so far this year “may possibly get to $2 million, that’s our goal,” said Searchlight Pictures head of distribution Frank Rodriquez.
Wildlifenerdist.com

Deep Ocean Highlight Reel Shows a Gorgeous Glass Octopus

In 2017, the Schmidt Ocean Institute—a research institute founded by husband and wife team Eric and Wendy Schmidt —sent its Falkor research vessel to the southern half of the Phoenix Islands in the central Pacific Ocean, north of Samoa. There, the team aboard Falkor explored “never before seen” deep sea ecosystems, and some of the weirdest sea creatures ever. Including the truly alien-looking specimens in the 4K video below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy