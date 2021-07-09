I'm Looking at the Big Picture With This Less-Obvious Entertainment Stock

Does the S&P 500's nearly 100% gain from last March's low have you a little worried about a pullback? You're not alone. Even though much of this move was a recovery from the steep sell-off sparked by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, much of it has also just been plain old bullishness ... perhaps a little too much. Stocks are still chugging along, but at times, it feels like the only thing keeping the rally going is its momentum. That's not good.