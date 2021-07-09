Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Cloudera, Inc.

By Authors
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Also, interpreting Tuesday's market, Covid-19 vaccine update, and manufacturing growth. The charts of CLDR are in the middle of changing from a downtrend to an uptrend. While competition from cloud giants remains a headwind for Cloudera, it still has room to differentiate. Markets appear stable. Do we trust it? Can...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Enterprise Software#Ipo#Stocks#Cloudera Inc#Cldr#M A#Ai#Alphabet#Hdp#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Google
Related
EconomyStreet.Com

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Plus, quick looks at Tesla's car deliveries, Amazon's CEO change and Didi Global's post-IPO downdraft. I've been hot for the semis for a good while now because of the widely covered shortages that are creating significant pricing power. It was only frustrating for those who invested in the indices. At...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Sells $632,652.28 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
StocksStreet.Com

ResMed Inc.

Here's our analysis trading strategy. The maker of ventilators and CPAP machines saw shares sell off in March but its technical signs still look good. Here we go folks, a sampling of this morning's upgrades, downgrades and initiations. I'll be back with some thought on these after I get another cup of my morning fuel (coffee). Upgrades Sprint by UBS from Neutral to Buy with a $10 price target Res...
EconomyStreet.Com

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Perhaps a bigger deal Tuesday morning than second-quarter banking earnings will be the June data for consumer prices. Looking at a painting by Renoir side by side. You see beauty. I check my watch. The same is true with economic policy. It may seem ridiculous, but you can distill the...
EconomyStreet.Com

PACCAR Inc

There's good reason why COST will continue to increase its quarterly dividend. More than 450 quarterly reports are on tap, including 105 S&P 500 constituents. Using a modified version of the famed investor's methodology turns up 10 stocks that are worth tracking. Here we unpack the year-end promises of MSC...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Kong Inc.

Kong Inc. Announces Cloud Connectivity Innovator Awards Program and Call for Submissions. SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., the cloud connectivity company, today announced its inaugural Cloud Connectivity Innovator Awards program and a call for submissions through August 24. Open to enterprise customers and community users, the program will recognize the individuals and teams who have accelerated digital transformation within their organizations by using Kong's licensed or open source technologies.
Financial ReportsSan Diego Business Journal

Erasca, Inc. Prices IPO

Erasca, Inc. announced the initial public offering of 17,500,000 shares of its common stock on July 12. The common stock will be priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share, according to Erasca’s Form S-1/A. Erasca, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is a clinical-stage precision oncology biotechnology company with a...
BusinessStreet.Com

Match Group, Inc.

Keep your eyes open and beat the arrogant, self-interested profiteers who want to make money off you by making this more complex than it really is. Let's check out the charts of MTCH. The lion's share of App Store revenue appears to be unaffected by Apple's policy change, which follows...
StocksMotley Fool

National CineMedia, Inc.

The Company provides advertising, business meetings and event services that allows it to distribute advertisements and other content for advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing its proprietary digital content network. Current Price $4.52 Mkt Cap $813.4M. Open $4.90 P/E Ratio 0.00. Prev. Close $4.87 Div. (Yield) $0.20 (4.1%) Daily Range...
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

Oasis Petroleum Inc

Finding bullish and bearish reversals in the market. One thing I've learned is that, if the Saudis say it, you'd better take it seriously. If breadth doesn't start to broaden that is going to be a problem. Together, these two would make a fine start to a mid-term oil portfolio.
MarketsMotley Fool

Dentsply Sirona Inc

The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products for the dental market. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Recent Community Commentary. Read the most recent pitches from players about XRAY. Recs. 0. Recs. 0. fishon125 (< 20) Submitted: 8/29/2017 3:59:36...
StocksStreet.Com

TaskUs, Inc. Class A

We're going to see some random action in front of the weekend. This is a nice-looking uptrend right now, and I see no reason to start anticipating major problems. This action is not at all 'frothy,' which is a common contrary indicator that the bears embrace. It's unusual to find...
BusinessStreet.Com

Arista Networks, Inc.

Stimulus efforts could give a boost to 5G infrastructure spending, and usage spikes for many online services could drive higher cloud capex. A dozen interesting names are reporting Thursday night. Let's see how things are setting up for each of them. Capex trends, chip demand and IT spending commentary are...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $14,497,560.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.88, for a total value of $14,497,560.00. Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 21st,...
BusinessStreet.Com

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A

With vaccination levels rising and COVID-19 restrictions continuing to ease, these companies are poised to benefit. If Wall Street snobs actually went to Walmart, they'd know you can't stop the American consumer who's got a clean balance sheet and is yearning to get outside. Here are our new price targets.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

One01 Capital LP Makes New $27.23 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Cloudera Insights: Return On Capital Employed

During Q1, Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) brought in sales totaling $224.28 million. However, earnings decreased 34.58%, resulting in a loss of $33.75 million. In Q4, Cloudera brought in $226.56 million in sales but lost $51.59 million in earnings. Why ROCE Is Significant. Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksMotley Fool

Atyr Pharma Inc

Read the most recent pitches from players about LIFE. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in LIFE.
SoftwareDaily Herald

5 Software Stocks For Your July 2021 Watchlist

Do You Have These Top Software Stocks On Your Radar Right Now?. Where tech is present, the related software is likely in place to keep things running. Because of this, some would argue that this sector of the stock market today is more important than ever. Generally, many would agree with this statement. After all, software plays a crucial role in facilitating most of our tech-based interactions today. From the device you are reading this on to the internet connection enabling it, this would be the case. In theory, as tech grows more complex and continues to evolve, the software industry would have to follow suit. As a result, it would make sense that software stocks are in focus now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy